This photogaph, taken on November 15, 2021, shows the exterior of the anglo-dutch oil and gas company Shell's refinery in Pernis, submunicipality of Rotterdam. - The Anglo-dutch oil and gas company Shell wants to become fully British on paper. The group will present this change to its shareholders. The headquarter will also be moved from The Hague to the United Kingdom, where, among other things, meetings of the board and management will be held. (Photo by Robin UTRECHT / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT