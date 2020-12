PHOTO JASON FRANSON, THE CANADIAN PRESS

A flare stack lights the sky from the Imperial Oil refinery in Edmonton on December 28, 2018. A coalition of climate change advocates say the new Parliament needs to stop letting anxieties in the oil patch threaten progress on cutting greenhouse gas emissions. Climate Action Network Canada along with representatives from Unifor, Lead Now, Greenpeace and 350.org say climate was the biggest factor in this election and the parties that ran on climate platforms owe it to voters to cooperate quickly to respond. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson