Encana vend des actifs pour 165 millions

Agrandir

Encana president and CEO Doug Suttles addresses the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Encana Corp. says its wholly owned subsidiary, Newfield Exploration Mid-Continent Inc., has signed a deal to sell its natural gas assets in Oklahoma's Arkoma Basin for $165 million.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

PHOTO JEFF MCINTOSH, THE CANADIAN PRESS