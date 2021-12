PHOTO ALFREDO ESTRELLA, AFP

(FILES) This file photo taken on September 30, 2020 shows a cannabis plantation outside the Senate's building in Mexico City. - The Mexican Supreme Court authorized on December 1st, 2021 a Canadian firm to produce cannabis for industrial purposes and in compliance with health regulations, following an injunction filed by the firm Desart MX, a Mexican subsidiary of Canada's Xebra Brands. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP)