Le taux de chômage glisse à 5,8 % au pays

Ali Aslan, left, and an unidentified man look for job postings at a Service Canada center in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Friday, Oct. 9, 2009. Canadian employers added jobs for the second straight month in September, and the unemployment rate unexpectedly fell, adding to evidence the U.S.'s largest trading partner is emerging from its recession and raising the likelihood of a central bank rate increase within the next year. Photographer: Aaron Harris/Bloomberg *** Local Caption *** Ali Aslan

Photo Aaron Harris, archives Bloomberg