PHOTO JOHN MACDOUGALL, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

German Minister of Economics and Climate Protection Robert Habeck (front row, 3L) and German Minister for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection Steffi Lemke (front row, 3R) pose with ministers and envoys for a group picture of the G7 Climate, Energy and Environment Ministers Meeting in Berlin on May 26, 2022. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL/AFP)