Le capitaine de la Fiorentina meurt subitement

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2017 file photo, Davide Astori of AC Fiorentina attends a practice session in Moenchengladbach, Germany prior to a Europa League match. Fiorentina captain Davide Astori has died, the club has announced. He was 31. Astori was found in the early hours of Sunday morning March 4, 2018 in his hotel room in Udine, where the team was staying ahead of an Italian league match. (Marius Becker/dpa via AP)

