La retraite pour Brianne Theisen-Eaton et Ashton Eaton
Ashton Eaton et Brianne Theisen-Eaton à Rio.
Photo Frank Gunn, archives La Presse Canadienne
La Presse Canadienne
La médaillée olympique canadienne en heptathlon, Brianne Theisen-Eaton, a annoncé sa retraite.
Brianne Theisen-Eaton
Photo Ryan Remiorz, archives La Presse canadienne
Ashton Eaton
Photo Frank Gunn, archives La Presse canadienne
Theisen-Eaton, qui a gagné le bronze aux Jeux de Rio de Janeiro l'été dernier, et son mari américain Ashton Eaton ont annoncé leur décision sur leur compte Instagram @weareeaton.
Eaton est le champion en titre olympique et mondial ainsi que le détenteur du record du monde au décathlon.
«Les huit dernières années ont été vraiment formidables, ont-ils écrit sur leur compte Instagram. Faire quelque chose que nous aimons tous les jours et poursuivre nos rêves, ç'a vraiment comblé nos vies.
«Mais nous devons maintenant penser à la prochaine étape, à notre prochaine passion et au prochain chapitre de nos vies. Nous quittons l'athlétisme. Merci d'avoir partagé cette aventure avec nous!»
Theisen-Eaton, une athlète de 28 ans originaire de Humboldt, en Saskatchewan, est une double médaillée d'argent en heptathlon aux Championnats du monde et a gagné le pentathlon lors des Championnats du monde en salle de 2016.
BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: The past 8 years have been truly awesome. Getting to do something that we love everyday and going after our dreams has given us so much fulfillment in our lives. But now we're ready to move on to the next thing, the next passion and the next chapter of our lives. We're retiring from track and field. Thank you for sharing the journey with us! To see our full thoughts on the situation, go to www.weareeaton.com
My passions & interests have changed. Track has given me so much, but it's time to retire. Thank you for the journey https://t.co/QRMHLBiKc8— BrianneTheisen-Eaton (@btheiseneaton) 4 janvier 2017
I give everything to the decathlon. I did all I could. Thank u for making it the best time of my life. I'm retiring. https://t.co/x6kPMp9Jxz— Ashton Eaton (@AshtonJEaton) 4 janvier 2017
