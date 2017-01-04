La retraite pour Brianne Theisen-Eaton et Ashton Eaton

Ashton Eaton et Brianne Theisen-Eaton à Rio.

Ashton Eaton et Brianne Theisen-Eaton à Rio.

Photo Frank Gunn, archives La Presse Canadienne

Lori Ewing
La Presse Canadienne

La médaillée olympique canadienne en heptathlon, Brianne Theisen-Eaton, a annoncé sa retraite.

Brianne Theisen-Eaton

Brianne Theisen-Eaton

Photo Ryan Remiorz, archives La Presse canadienne

Ashton Eaton

Ashton Eaton

Photo Frank Gunn, archives La Presse canadienne

Theisen-Eaton, qui a gagné le bronze aux Jeux de Rio de Janeiro l'été dernier, et son mari américain Ashton Eaton ont annoncé leur décision sur leur compte Instagram @weareeaton.

Eaton est le champion en titre olympique et mondial ainsi que le détenteur du record du monde au décathlon.

«Les huit dernières années ont été vraiment formidables, ont-ils écrit sur leur compte Instagram. Faire quelque chose que nous aimons tous les jours et poursuivre nos rêves, ç'a vraiment comblé nos vies.

«Mais nous devons maintenant penser à la prochaine étape, à notre prochaine passion et au prochain chapitre de nos vies. Nous quittons l'athlétisme. Merci d'avoir partagé cette aventure avec nous!»

Theisen-Eaton, une athlète de 28 ans originaire de Humboldt, en Saskatchewan, est une double médaillée d'argent en heptathlon aux Championnats du monde et a gagné le pentathlon lors des Championnats du monde en salle de 2016.

