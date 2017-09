LNH express

Agrandir

FILE - In this May 10, 1970, file photo, Boston Bruins' Bobby Orr goes into orbit after scoring the goal against the St. Louis Blues that won the Stanley Cup for the Bruins in Boston. Barry Meisel, president of the MeiGroup, has authenticated game-worn sports memorabilia since 1997. His company was once asked by a collector to authenticate a jersey that an auction house was purporting to have been worn by Boston Bruins great Bobby Orr the night they captured the 1972 Stanley Cup. (Ray Lussier/The Boston Herald via AP, File)

Photothèque Le Soleil