L'investiture en chiffres

Photos of President Barack Obama and his family, that for years have lined the walls of corridors in the West Wing of the White House in Washington, are now blank and empty, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Only a skeleton staff remained at the White House on Thursday, creating an eerily quiet feeling in the normally bustling West Wing. Many desks and offices were already empty, having been vacated by staffers who have departed over the past few weeks. Those staffers still left were packing up their desks, handing in their phones and saying teary farewells to their colleagues. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

AP