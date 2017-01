Les guépards, ces «grands oubliés»

Agrandir

Two Juvenile male cheetahs are pictured from a car inside a closed camp at the Ann van Dyk Cheetah Centre on December 30, 2016 in Hartbeespoort, South Africa. Cheetahs are "sprinting" to extinction due to habitat loss and other forms of human impact, according to a new study out this week which called for urgent action to save the world's fastest land animals. / AFP PHOTO / JOHN WESSELS

AFP, John Wessels