Autrement dit

Suspected Mara Salvatrucha, or MS, gang members sit in the back of a truck after they were arrested and shown to the press in San Salvador, El Salvador, Thursday, July 28, 2016. Authorities in El Salvador are claiming a strong blow against the leadership and financing of the MS, one of the country's principal street gangs. A police spokesman says they seized weapons, cash and vehicles during raids at homes, restaurants, bars, motels, mechanic garages and a car lot. They froze 30 bank accounts allegedly tied to the gang and arrested 77 people, including the man in charge of the gang's finances, who is also an evangelical preacher. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez)

The Associated Press