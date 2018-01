Kaboul: au moins 25 morts dans l'attaque de l'hôtel Intercontinental

Agrandir

(FILES) This file photo taken on January 21, 2018 shows Afghan men walking near the Intercontinental Hotel as smoke billows during a fight between gunmen and Afghan security forces in Kabul. At least 40 people were killed in the attack on Kabul's luxury Intercontinental Hotel at the weekend, official figures showed on January 25 -- almost double the earlier toll released by Afghan authorities. / AFP PHOTO / WAKIL KOHSAR

AFP