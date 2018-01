«Pays de merde»: preuve que Washington se moque des droits de l'homme, dit l'Iran

Agrandir

In this picture released by official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a meeting with a group Qom residents, in a mosque at his residence in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Khamenei on Tuesday blamed "Americans and Zionists" for the recent protests, saying money supporting them came from "one of the filthy-rich governments of the Persian Gulf." (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

PHOTO FOURNIE PAR LE BUREAU DE l'ayatollah Khamenei