La Géorgie commémore les 10 ans de la «guerre éclair» avec la Russie

A woman grieves over the grave of a relative, a fallen soldier during a wreath laying ceremony at a cemetery in Tbilisi, Georgia, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Commemorating events were held in Georgia to mark the 10 year anniversary of the August 2008 Russia-Georgia war. (AP Photo/Shakh Aivazov)

Photo Shakh Aivazov, Associated Press