Agrandir

A picture taken on August 4, 2018 shows the Paris City Hall decorated with rainbow flags during the inauguration of the sport village of the 2018 Gay Games' edition, on the Parvis de l'Hotel de Ville, in Paris, on the sidelines of the opening of the Gay Games. French capital, Paris, hosts the Gay Games from August 4, 2018 to August 12, 2018 bringing together participants from around the world for a week of sport and culture in a carnival atmosphere. Six years before hosting the 2024 Olympic Games, Paris will welcome more than 10,000 participants from 90 countries around the world, including some where homosexuality is illegal or repressed. / AFP PHOTO / Lucas Barioulet

PHOTO Lucas Barioulet, AFP