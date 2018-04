La mobilisation contre Serge Sarkissian ne diminue pas en Arménie

Agrandir

TOPSHOT - Armenian special police forces block a street during an opposition rally in central Yerevan on April 18, 2018. Thousands of people rallied in Armenia's capital on April 18 to protest the election of former president Serzh Sarkisian as prime minister, viewed by the opposition as a power grab. / AFP PHOTO / KAREN MINASYAN

Photo Karen Minasyan, Agence France-Presse