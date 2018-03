Projet de loi anti-avortement: des milliers de Polonais manifestent

Agrandir

Women taking part in all-Poland protest against plans, backed by the conservative government, to further tighten Poland's strict anti-abortion law in Wroclaw, Poland, Friday, March 23, 2018. A draft legislation to ban abortions of irreparably sick fetuses is being debated by parliament commissions. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Photo Czarek Sokolowski, Associated Press