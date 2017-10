Vive controverse autour de l'appel de Trump à la veuve d'un soldat

Agrandir

Undated official army photo released by the US Department of Defense shows Sgt. La David T. Johnson, 25, of Miami Gardens, Florida, who was killed on October 4, 2017 in southwest Niger. Johnson was among four US soldiers killed earlier this month in Niger, where Islamic State fighters have established a presence. US President Donald Trump told the widow of a soldier killed during an ambush in Niger "he knew what he was signing up for," according to a lawmaker who accused him of insensitivity. Frederica Wilson, a Democratic congresswoman from Florida, said she listened in to part of a group phone call between the president and the grieving family of Sergeant La David Johnson. / AFP PHOTO / US Department of Defense / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / US Department of Defense " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

PHOTO AFP/DÉPARTEMENT DE LA DÉFENSE