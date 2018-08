Birmanie: Aung San Suu Kyi aurait dû démissionner, selon l'ONU

Agrandir

Myanmar's Leader Aung San Suu Kyi delivers a speech during the meeting with the country's business leaders at the Myanmar International Convention Center in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. Investigators working for the U.N.'s top human rights body say top Myanmar military leaders should be prosecuted for genocide against Rohingya Muslims. (AP Photo/Aung Shine Oo)

AP