Nicaragua: le président Ortega tente l'apaisement après 27 morts en six jours

Students light candles during vigil after taking part in the "Walk for Peace and Dialogue" where many demand Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and his wife Vice-President Rosario Murillo to step down, in Managua on April 23, 2018. Ortega was under pressure from widespread street unrest on Monday despite backing down on a contentious pension reform plan that triggered days of violence in which at least 27 people have been killed. / AFP PHOTO / Rodrigo ARANGUA

Photo Rodrigo Arangua, Agence France-Presse