Circulation dans les rues commerciales: Grenoble, un exemple pour Montréal?

Agrandir

A photo taken on December 13, 2016 shows a view of the city of Grenoble, eastern France, through a haze of pollution.The surge in pollution across France has been driven by cold weather and near windless conditions that have trapped exhaust fumes, smoke from wood fires and other pollutants. Traffic reduction measures to cope with the current winter smog spread from Paris to other cities in France./AFP PHOTO/JEAN-PIERRE CLATOT

Photo Jean-Pierre Clatot, archives Agence France-Presse